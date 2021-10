Considering that Wizard101’s multi-genre setting is already 79% of the way to Halloween most days of the year, pushing it over the edge into full-fledge spooktacular festivities isn’t a difficult task for KingsIsle.

The wizard MMO is “celebrating the spooky occasion by bringing back your frightening favorites, decorating Wizard City in haunting fashion just in time for Spooky Bob, and returning the three special Halloween fish back to the Spiral’s waters.”

And over at sister game Pirate101, buccaneers are enjoying that game’s 9th anniversary party with the appropriate amount of presents, birthday decor, and special subscriber benefits.