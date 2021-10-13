Hearthstone’s PvE-leaning Mercenaries expansion has arrived

If you’re the kind of Hearthstone player that prefers to play more single-player content, then the game’s newest expansion, Mercenaries, could be right up your alley. Described by the devs as a mixture of RPG and roguelike in its initial announcement, the new expansion focuses on building a team of heroes and villains, completing bounties, and powering up your team of mercs.

Most of the gameplay in Mercenaries mode focuses on sending a party of six out to complete bounties – a series of randomly generated battles that culminate in a fight with a Bounty Boss. Every member of the team gaining experience with every successful battle, unlocking new skills along the way, while completed bounties net players Mercenary Coins that can be used to build new heroes or upgrade existing ones.



The expansion introduces over 50 mercenary characters overall, opening up a bit of potential strategy. For those who do prefer to face off against others, there’s a Fighting Pit that lets players have their mercenary teams fight one another to earn experience, achievements, and other rewards.

The Mercenaries expansion is a free update, and earning cards for the mode is a matter of playing the game or spending Coins to purchase packs. More information about the new release can be found on the game’s site.

