Lost Ark takes you to a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids zone

There are few MMOs that we have waited for as long as Lost Ark, and at this point we will take any balm to sooth our jangled patience. Yes, even a short story that takes place in a strange and oversized continent in the game.
“For the next few weeks we’ll be exploring the charming and cute continent of Tortoyk,” Amazon Games explained. “Have a seat and read up about the legend of the Mokoko people!”
We are still a little ways out from Lost Ark, as the title was delayed to early 2022. However, eager players hopefully should be able to experience the game’s closed beta test next month.
Source: Lost Ark
