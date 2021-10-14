Dungeons and Dragons Online changes up its Halloween event to make it more flexible

Dungeons and Dragons Online’s popular Halloween event, the Night Revels, made a return with this week’s Update 50.4. But it’s not the same-old Night Revels that you think you know — at least, not entirely.

Standing Stone Games explained that it made a slight quality-of-life change for this run of the event that will offer more flexibility: “This year, players will no longer need to gather Night Revels Keys by running in the Delera’s Graveyard landscape, although they can continue to do so if they wish. A new Champion type that only appears when Night Revels is active called the Shadow of Mabar can be found in quests when running on hard difficulty and above.”

Once players grab a key, they can run one of the special Night Revels crypt quests to get barter currency for cool rewards. SSG said that it’s added a few new treats for trade, including cosmetics, armor, and augments. The event concludes on November 2nd.