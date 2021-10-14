Dungeons and Dragons Online changes up its Halloween event to make it more flexible

Dungeons and Dragons Online’s popular Halloween event, the Night Revels, made a return with this week’s Update 50.4. But it’s not the same-old Night Revels that you think you know — at least, not entirely.
Once players grab a key, they can run one of the special Night Revels crypt quests to get barter currency for cool rewards. SSG said that it’s added a few new treats for trade, including cosmetics, armor, and augments. The event concludes on November 2nd.
Source: Dungeons and Dragons Online. Thanks DDOCentral!
