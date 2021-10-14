EverQuest and more Daybreak MMOs roll out Halloween 2021

EverQuest is having a good week: First Daybreak announced the game’s next expansion, Terror of Luclin, and now it’s rolled out the annual Halloween event, Nights of the Dead.

“As the nights become longer and more obscured, you might be starting to notice faint shrieks and howls off in the distance in the wilds of Norrath. That’s because Nights of the Dead is here! Starting October 13, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. PDT and lasting until November 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, all adventurers not too spooked to explore the sources of those shrieks and howls can once again enjoy the spoils of Nights of the Dead. Returning this year will be Zigan Ribshard in the Plane of Knowledge. He is hoping that there will be some brave adventurers to assist a few of his friends in the Kithicor Forest. That bloody forest is not unique in the haunting of Norrath. Many creatures are running amuck in the Greater Faydark, Crescent Reach, Toxxulia Forest, and the Qeynos Hills.”

Plenty of other Daybreak titles are also in the throes of Halloween: PlanetSide 2’s Halloween events are live on PC and PS4, LOTRO’s and DDO’s hit the live servers this week, DCUO’s is handing out some nice perks, and Nights of the Dead will soon drop on EverQuest II as well.