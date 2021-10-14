Genshin Impact introduces the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog in Update 2.2, aborts weird Elon Musk stunt

Yesterday saw Genshin Impact get its newest update, which apparently tasks players with going Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog aka Tsurumi Island, the final island of Inazuma that has been locked off by perpetual fog. Also, it’s very possibly perilous. And likely a labyrinth.

This latest update not only brings the new area but new quests, new weapons, a new Pyro character by the name of Thoma, and events such as a literal rhythm game event. There’s also a little crossover event with Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn that awards Primogems and Shivada Jade Fragments. Sadly, adorable anime Aloy is not a reward.

While Update 2.2 is the primary focus for the game, many fans are very likely hearing about a big story spoiler for the game’s next update. Regular players will recall that a seasonal quest that arrived in December of last year starring the character Albedo ended on something of a cliffhanger, and according to leakers, Albedo is coming back with new story content in Update 2.3, with the possibility of Albedo becoming an addition to GI’s forever growing gacha roster.

In other, even weirder Genshin news, miHoYo apparently attempted a stunt last night revolving around encouraging gamers to follow it on Twitter in exchange for the studio following Elon Musk and inviting him to stream the game and visit the studio. The backlash against this bizarre contest ultimately caused the studio to delete it entirely, though Musk eventually acknowledged it in the middle of the night.