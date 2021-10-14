Star Trek Online kicks off a new Halloween event as its players raise over $75K for charity

The final frontier of Star Trek Online is not about to skip the spooky season, as the game has unveiled an all-new Halloween event. This event, known as Fall of the Old Ones, features the iconic alien species from the original series as they ask players to help them stop the Devidians from learning the secrets of a powerful device in an ancient castle on Pyris VII that was first faced by Captain Kirk, Mr. Scott, and Dr McCoy in the episode “Catspaw.”

Players who participate in the event can earn daily progress to a grand prize of a Transmuter Wand Universal Kit Module and an Old One Vanity Pet, while the first character on an account that earns the prize will also receive 25,000 Dilithium Ore and three Featured Episode Reward Boxes. After that, taking part in the event earns players 1,000 Dilithium Ore every day, up to a cap of 50,000 Dilithium Ore per day. The event runs for three weeks until Wednesday, November 3rd.



In other STO news, the charity bundle sold in September to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America saw players of the game raise over $75,000 for the organization, and actress Chase Masterson spoke to the Star Trek official site about reprising the role of Admiral Leeta for the game’s current Mirror Universe story arc.