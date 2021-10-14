VR MMO Zenith teases its upcoming beta test and shares a video preview of a new city zone

Zenith, the in-development VR MMO from studio RamenVR, has been in an alpha state for a while, with multiple development delays. It would appear, however, that the game is starting to make its furtive first steps into beta as noted in the description of a recent sneak peek video.

The video in question offers a look at a city district known as the Underside, with a visual look that leans much more into the game’s cyberpunk-ish visual leanings than most other locations in the game. The description reads that this new location, along with “much much more,” will be part of Zenith’s beta 1 testing phase, which is arriving soon.

This upcoming beta phase was also touted in an email from the game’s new community manager, who promises the devs have “a lot of exciting things planned for the community, including new ways to win a key (with access to the upcoming Beta), other prizes, contests and events.”

sources: YouTube via Reddit, press release
Reader
Patreon Donor
Life_Isnt_Just_Dank_Memes

It’s disconcerting that they’re showing such a tiny area from multiple angles.

33 minutes ago