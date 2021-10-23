Epic Games retracts a policy that granted extra days off to employees

The 40-hour, five-day work week is something of a de facto standard for a lot of office jobs, but the COVID-19 pandemic shifted a lot of business’ thinking on how to operate safely. One such adjustment was made by Fortnite developer Epic Games, which had granted its employees every other Friday off. Recently, however, the studio decided to rescind this policy, claiming that “many people were not benefiting from this policy equally” and that the measure was always meant to be temporary.
However, a survey of 581 employees found that 93% called the alternating Fridays off “extremely beneficial,” and almost 90% of employees said they wanted to keep Fridays off as a standard; only 61% of respondents said they felt worried, guilty, or stressed when taking separate vacation days.
Devs at the studio reportedly filled an internal Slack chat channel with pleas for management to reconsider the decision, as many of them found the alternate Fridays off to be recuperative to their mental health, allowing them to be better employees and better parents.
An Epic Games spokesperson told Kotaku that the company would be replacing alternating Fridays off with a new policy of no work meetings on any Friday, describing these days more as “unstructured” time to do existing work. The spokesperson also cited the fact that employees already get extra time off four weeks out of the year, when the studio shuts down for two week breaks in the summer and winter. That said, it does bring up a question that has been spreading across the games industry and offices overall: whether a 32-hour work week can be just as productive as the old standard.
The vast majority of employees, over the long term, aren’t productive beyond about 40 hours per week. When you factor in reduced productivity, illness, burnout, the time spent making and rectifying mistakes, mental health issues and costs, rehiring and retraining costs, it quite simply isn’t cost effective to push your staff beyond an average eight hour day.
If your organisation does push you to work more, they using a model whereby they burn through staff, discard them and then hire new blood. Some organisations do this deliberately, some because they just assume ‘hey, this is a tough industry’ and that it’s their only option.
None of this ends well for the average employee, and the really frustrating thing is it just doesn’t make good business sense.
If they had every other Friday off, wouldn’t that be an average 36-hour work week? or a 72-hour biweekly work period?
That said, yes, I’d prefer a 32-hour, 4-day work week. Most businesses in town are only open during the week when I’m at work so if I need to see the doctor or get an oil change or do any business other than grocery store or dining, I gotta take time off work, since they are closed on the weekends.
Shitty replacement followed by shitty excuses. I hope they unionize on your shitty asses. Just saying.
Cynical me sees such a policy and thinks “Once they see who takes the most alternate Fridays off they’ll have a starting list for the next round of layoffs.”
Meetings…..the bane of every employee who actually has shit to do.
So uh… how exactly did people not benefit equally from having every other Friday off?
The management people didn’t “benefit”. 👍🤣
Some people realized that they couldn’t meet their workload working only nine days per fortnight instead of the full ten, so they couldn’t take that tenth day off. Also, some management whose teams regularly need to make deadlines might “frown” at the idea of taking the day off, so it’s an unspoken understanding that you have the day off on paper, but…. So, the secretaries, building people, upper management, etc. get the day off, the programmers and testers don’t. I’ve been there.
The company I work for now has weekly no-meeting blocks, and they’re a godsend when you’re trying to get a complicated piece of code written. They’re also pretty generous with pad time off.
Did they hear Valve was giving their employees extra time off too and decided to stop out of spite?
lmao
Greed is the worst.
Taking things like time off away is worse than never offering it in the first place.