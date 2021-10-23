Lord of the Rings Online starts Fate of Gundabad testing

While the first round of public testing has already concluded, Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad’s beta — Update 31 — kicked off this past week. The update included the various regions of Gundabad, a new Allegiance UI panel, a fresh set of missions, and the Den of Pughlak three-person instance (which gives a new meaning to the term “pugging it”).
- Brawler DPS is low and is due for upwards adjustment
- Two new hobbies may be in the works: One that is “lore-intensive” and one that involves bird collecting
- 64-bit versions of the servers may be coming this winter to help with lag
- Mounted combat is slated to be “tweaked” but not revamped
- River Hobbits will likely be the next new race in the game
- The legendary item reward track is coming with the expansion
- SSG is building an external and internal team to work on the graphics upgrade, which includes the UI
- Fate of Gundabad’s dungeons and raids will come out in early 2022
- More character creation options, including faces and hairstyles, are coming in early 2022
And the Update 30 soundtrack is now uploaded to YouTube:
Source: Lord of the Rings Online
Mounted combat does not need anything. It is absolutely irrelevant past Rohan/Wildermore. Everyone uses warsteeds as fast horses. Leave that system to die after Rohan.
Character creation options: irrelevant. I think, it’s just a waste of resources.
If SSG was not that lame, they would think about old LIs conversion. Make clear system that even 10-years old would understand. Because right now, you have to “appraise” old LI, get some stuff, then go to forge master to deconstruct it (for non-usable stuff), then travel to Rivendell, then reforge and NOT forget to add name, because no such option later….ANd well, lots, lots of new barter stuff, because same lvl.100 fully powered LI would produce different outcome if you are lvl.116 or lvl.130. Normal system: fully powered/non-fully powered –> age (1, 2, 3) –> outcome is shown and does not depend on player lvl.
Hobbies is the only good thing.
Oh, did I forget to mention they should have tested Gunda-bad months before launch?
I uninstalled. Nothing but vertical progression again, lackluster Brawler, unconvincing LI overhaul and all classes are as generic as can be with 66% of the trees nothing but filler for a single usefull talent tree.
The game world is all this game has got going for it and to me, that’s simply not enough anymore.
Ok, once I can play in 4k without straining my eyes, I’ll give it a shot again.
Great news.