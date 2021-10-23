Lord of the Rings Online starts Fate of Gundabad testing

While the first round of public testing has already concluded, Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad’s beta — Update 31 — kicked off this past week. The update included the various regions of Gundabad, a new Allegiance UI panel, a fresh set of missions, and the Den of Pughlak three-person instance (which gives a new meaning to the term “pugging it”).

Additionally, Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini showed up for an hour-long Q&A this past Friday. The big announcements and details that he shared during this livecast include:

Brawler DPS is low and is due for upwards adjustment

Two new hobbies may be in the works: One that is “lore-intensive” and one that involves bird collecting

64-bit versions of the servers may be coming this winter to help with lag

Mounted combat is slated to be “tweaked” but not revamped

River Hobbits will likely be the next new race in the game

The legendary item reward track is coming with the expansion

SSG is building an external and internal team to work on the graphics upgrade, which includes the UI

Fate of Gundabad’s dungeons and raids will come out in early 2022

More character creation options, including faces and hairstyles, are coming in early 2022

And the Update 30 soundtrack is now uploaded to YouTube: