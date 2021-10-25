VR MMO Zenith provides a preview of upcoming character face customization choices

Putting your best face forward in an MMO is always a tough decision, and that can get much tougher – and more frustrating – when the selection options are limited. Providing more choices is precisely what the in-development VR MMO Zenith is doing, as developer RamenVR has offered a quick preview of some new customization options.

The preview doesn’t grant a full look at all of the options that are coming, of course, but it does realize some additional variety in terms of skin color, hairstyle, hair color, and facial shape. When these new creation options will be available wasn’t elaborated on, but it could be part of the game’s upcoming beta test, which Zenith has begun teasing, starting with a preview of a new city zone and promise of “exciting” things for the game’s community.



✨NEW face customization✨ We’re excited to let players really express themselves in Zenith.🥸 Here's a few examples of characters created with the current facial features and color options that we’re building! pic.twitter.com/BWA17Ntw5T — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) October 21, 2021