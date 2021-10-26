Elder Scrolls Online previews the armory system coming in Update 32

We’re just a week away from Elder Scrolls Online’s Deadlands drop on PC, but it’s always worth remembering that the DLC isn’t the only thing players can expect on November 1st. ZeniMax is also patching in Update 32 to the base game for all players, regardless of whether they’re buying or renting the DLC. And the star of that free update is the armory, which is intended to “reduce the friction for players switching activities or roles in the game.”dev blog today. “To get started, all you need to do is acquire the free Armory Station found within the in-game Crown Store. Place the furnishing station in your home and you can begin to save and swap your builds! […] In addition to the Armory Station that you can place and access in your homes, a unique Armory Assistant, called Ghrasharog, will also be available for purchase with crowns from the in-game Crown Store. You can summon Ghrasharog in most areas, and he allows you and your party to change up your builds on the fly.”
Players will be granted two freebie armory slots with the patch, with more buyable in the cash shop; the idea is that players can feasibly have “one character [to] do it all,” from PvP to crafting, if they so desire.
Today’s blog also addresses changes to item set collections with the new Curated Item Set Drops system, which essentially runs a check against what players already have before generating loot and reduces the randomness of drops and improves player chances of actually collecting every piece in a set. “Of course, this change doesn’t affect every reward drop in the game, and there are some cases where you’ll continue to receive completely randomized rewards,” ZeniMax notes.
I had no idea this change was coming, and I am super excited about it now.
There are so many items/collections/achievements that are bound to character rather than account, and it drives me mad bouncing back and forth between my dps and tank characters to try collecting full sets of anything.
Plus the option to switch on-the-fly in a dungeon/whatever is going to be extremely helpful when a tank/healer drops out.
Say what you want about Microsoft, but there’s been nothing but goodness in ESO since their acquisition, and I am very excited for the future!
From what I understand you can only switch on the fly if you have the assistant. Which, if he is like other assistants in the game is going to run you 5000 crowns, about 35 to 40 bucks.
fair deal in my mind. and since I sub, I get about 1200 crowns/month sent to me, which lets me get some QoL items (like my bird banker lol.)
and honestly, they need to make money somehow, so I’m okay with this.
I really don’t like monetizing character build setups in MMOs. I couldn’t find whether these are character or account bound. I hope it’s the latter because the former is even more egregious.
Outfit slots are per character and are sold for 1500 crowns each. I would expect the same for armory slots.
The per character state of extra outfit slots is the sole reason I haven’t bought any.
This system was built with their crown store in mind.
This is a huge change!! I can’t wait! My character has been stuck as a tank for years since I was too lazy to swap my gear and skills around.