Ex-WoW devs form Notorious Studios to build MMO-adjacent multiplayer RPG

By
Bree Royce
-
    
28

Even before the recent scandal, Blizzard has seen one hell of an exodus of top-tier talent over the last few years. (“Our mentors are leaving in droves” was 2020.) The only good news to come of that is the fact that many of these folks are staying in the industry and crewing their own studios.

Joining that steady stream of ex-Blizzard devs is Chris Kaleiki and Doug Frazer, who are spearheading a group of ex-World of Warcraft and Overwatch developers who’ve formed a new company, Notorious Studios, named after the gaming guild some of the devs belong to. Kaleiki was a systems and class designer on the game (he’s responsible for the Monk), while Frazer was a senior gameplay engineer; both departed Blizzard at the end of 2020.

According to GamesBeat, the new studio – backed by no less than Riot Games – now includes eight developers, expected to grow by half by early next year, and it’s just pulled in a fresh $5M in investment. Most importantly to our audience, the studio has revealed that it’s working on a multiplayer RPG with third-person action combat. (GamesBeat calls it “MMO adjacent.”)

Kaleiki did address the ongoing scandal at Blizzard in his GamesBeat interview.

“The challenges that Blizzard’s had that have been unearthed in the last several months or so have been really troubling, hard to hear about. It affects us as well, even though we’ve been out of Blizzard for a while. […] What’s important is starting a culture and having no tolerance for harassment and things like that, and also being transparent and open. We’re aspiring to do a flatter structure. None of us are leads or directors. Previously in our careers we were all individual contributors. We were the ones who’d just build or code or make art or design things. We aspire to have that flatter structure where we don’t have a rigid hierarchy. Harassment usually comes from a subordinate-superior sort of relationship. We’re hoping that flatter structure can address some of those problems.”

Source: GamesBeat, Notorious
28
Reader
Bruno Brito

Devs who left a notoriously abusive company are backed by another notoriously abusive company and make a studio called Notorious.

You can’t make this shit up. If this is a joke, i’m not laughing.

9 hours ago 
9 hours ago
Reader
Danny Smith

yeaahhh. The whole “From the dudebros who worked at blizzard!” was a good marketing decision 15 years ago. In 2021? ESPECIALLY in 2021?

Is anyone going “oh boysie, from the people that make mediocre games and commit sexual misconduct in the office? this is what i can get excited for!”

If anything Blizzard is a bigger put off brand name than Bioware at this point.

12 hours ago 
12 hours ago
Reader
wjowski

As other have said, helluva lack of self-awareness with that name choice.

13 hours ago 
13 hours ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Ashfyn Ninegold

having no tolerance for harassment and things like that,

And just like we never noticed the rampant sexism and misogyny at Blizz, we promise we have no idea bout the same things going on at Riot!

Pinky promise!

13 hours ago 
13 hours ago
Reader
Utakata

Pigtails say “Pinky liars” though. >.<

11 hours ago 
11 hours ago
Bree Royce
Author
Bree Royce

Guys for god’s sake don’t feed the damn trolls.

14 hours ago 
14 hours ago
Reader
Munchmeat2

It’s hard not Bree! They aren’t making easy! *cries*

14 hours ago 
14 hours ago
Reader
Bryan Correll

I say we need MORE dogs in management!

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
11 hours ago
Reader
Utakata

What trolls? I don’t see any trolls? You? >.>

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
11 hours ago
Reader
Munchmeat2

Bree exterminated all the trolls! :)

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
11 hours ago
Reader
Utakata

<.<

4 hours ago 
4 hours ago
Reader
Munchmeat2

Most of these developers here are the very people responsible for this awful state that World of Warcraft is in these days. I would be hesitant to play anything these people make simply because their take on a video games isn’t my cup of tea.

I’ve watched a few interviews with Chris and he seems like a nice guy, but he seemed rather tone deaf to a lot of the issues that players of WoW were constantly bringing up. His moto was that the developers of projects should not let fans and players dictate design, which to me is just an insane take to have in a industry that has always thrived on good player feedback.

14 hours ago 
14 hours ago
ihatevnecks
Reader
ihatevnecks

As better people than me have pointed out and discussed on Twitter…

You have a bunch of guys leaving one studio known for its awful male culture, being backed by another studio known for the same.. and the only woman on their fucking studio page is a DOG?

Really guys?

You must be logged in to vote7You must be logged in to vote 
17 hours ago
Reader
IronSalamander8 .

As others have said, quite the name choice there. Also as has been pointed out, if they’re going to be associated with Riot, that’s not really an improvement from Blizzard.

You must be logged in to vote7You must be logged in to vote 
17 hours ago
Reader
Ben Stone

Nice sentiment but odd name choice given the circumstances.

You must be logged in to vote7You must be logged in to vote 
17 hours ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

Interesting name, considering.

You must be logged in to vote9You must be logged in to vote 
17 hours ago
Reader
Bryan Correll

That was my first thought.

You must be logged in to vote5You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago
Reader
styopa

Agreed, given their backing and where they’re coming from (which they’re oddly waving around) that’s not really the direction I’d go namewise.

You must be logged in to vote2You must be logged in to vote 
15 hours ago