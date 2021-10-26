Star Trek Online’s going to make your failure look fabulous

Dying in Star Trek Online has always been paired with a bit of a fireworks show as your starship blows apart and the kindergarten on Deck 7 is evacuated into deep space. But apparently Cryptic thought it could better highlight your shameful failure, which is why the studio is putting out an update next week to make ship damage and disintegration more visually spectacular than ever before.
Source: Star Trek Online
I love space combat in this game and it has become my MMO of choice as I await Endwalker. I have too many T6 ships to count on multiple characters. The one thing that annoys me about this game, though, is how wonky combat can be. I refuse to do ground missions specifically because of that.
You can have the best ship with the best gear and the best build for what you want to do and be a pretty good player, and still get blown to pieces in seconds. On normal content. That’s not challenging that’s just poor game design.
Some of the fights are drastically overtuned, and some are just straight up broken. As in bugged. STO doesn’t have the staff to fix some of these problems, so they may as well make their failure (not yours) look pretty.
Okay, I’ll give them, the explosion does look more Trek-like.
Why you gotta call out Baby Bear Samanthan like that, tho?
Lower Decks is great
now why would that captain just sit there? (lul)
To be fair, he’s an Engineer who’d never had a day of command training.
Unless you’re referring to the STO video… in which case, I can’t help you.
half of the pre-ds9 space battles looked like that!
Or the end of Picard… without the shooting