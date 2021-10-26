Star Trek Online’s going to make your failure look fabulous

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
7
shippu

Dying in Star Trek Online has always been paired with a bit of a fireworks show as your starship blows apart and the kindergarten on Deck 7 is evacuated into deep space. But apparently Cryptic thought it could better highlight your shameful failure, which is why the studio is putting out an update next week to make ship damage and disintegration more visually spectacular than ever before.

“But if we are going to explode, it should look nice, shouldn’t it?” the studio asked. “Ship Artist and FX Artist Ian Richards thought the same, and so he took the time to rebuild the FX that play when your ship is damaged, all the way up until it explodes. This launches next week on PC, and very soon after on Console.”

Source: Star Trek Online
Advertisement

No posts to display

7
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
John Artemus
Reader
John Artemus

I love space combat in this game and it has become my MMO of choice as I await Endwalker. I have too many T6 ships to count on multiple characters. The one thing that annoys me about this game, though, is how wonky combat can be. I refuse to do ground missions specifically because of that.

You can have the best ship with the best gear and the best build for what you want to do and be a pretty good player, and still get blown to pieces in seconds. On normal content. That’s not challenging that’s just poor game design.

Some of the fights are drastically overtuned, and some are just straight up broken. As in bugged. STO doesn’t have the staff to fix some of these problems, so they may as well make their failure (not yours) look pretty.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
13 hours ago
Reader
Hikari Kenzaki

Okay, I’ll give them, the explosion does look more Trek-like.

Why you gotta call out Baby Bear Samanthan like that, tho?

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago
Fisty
Reader
Fisty

Lower Decks is great

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago
Freddy
Reader
Freddy

now why would that captain just sit there? (lul)

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago
Reader
Hikari Kenzaki

To be fair, he’s an Engineer who’d never had a day of command training.

Unless you’re referring to the STO video… in which case, I can’t help you.

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago
Reader
McGuffn

half of the pre-ds9 space battles looked like that!

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago
Reader
Hikari Kenzaki

Or the end of Picard… without the shooting

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
16 hours ago