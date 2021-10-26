Star Trek Online’s going to make your failure look fabulous

Dying in Star Trek Online has always been paired with a bit of a fireworks show as your starship blows apart and the kindergarten on Deck 7 is evacuated into deep space. But apparently Cryptic thought it could better highlight your shameful failure, which is why the studio is putting out an update next week to make ship damage and disintegration more visually spectacular than ever before.

“But if we are going to explode, it should look nice, shouldn’t it?” the studio asked. “Ship Artist and FX Artist Ian Richards thought the same, and so he took the time to rebuild the FX that play when your ship is damaged, all the way up until it explodes. This launches next week on PC, and very soon after on Console.”