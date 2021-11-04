Lord of the Rings Online’s speedy server zips ahead to Siege of Mirkwood

Even as its slower brother Treebeard remains mired in the original Shadows of Angmar Content, Lord of the Rings Online’s fast progression server now is in its second expansion. Standing Stone Games announced yesterday that it activated Siege of Mirkwood for Shadowfax residents, taking them to the titular forest and to level 65.

Both Shadowfax and Treebeard launched this past June, offering players an option for faster- or slower-than-normal progression. While Treebeard’s meandering pacing has proved to be more popular, Shadowfax’s zippy journey has its fans.

Meanwhile, players on the regular servers are less than a week away from the release of the newest expansion, Fate of Gundabad, which is dated for November 10th.

The Shadowfax Legendary World has been updated! This "fast" XP server now features a level cap of 65 in addition to the Siege of Mirkwood! Learn more at https://t.co/V8vaUvwFGG #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/XOTRfu7Upn — LOTRO (@lotro) November 3, 2021