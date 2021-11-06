Diablo II: Resurrected adds a queue timer and a scaling limit game creation

Nobody likes to wait in line, especially to play a game that you paid for, so hopefully the latest patch applied to Diablo II: Resurrected will cut down on the queue time, or at least grant players who are waiting an idea of just how long that wait will be.

Both the PC version and console versions got their own individual patch, each one introducing a feature that scales the rate at which players can join and create games based on server capacity. In addition, there’s now messaging that lets players waiting in a queue know how much time is left before they can create or join a new game. Finally, there’s now “join/create game rate refunding,” which basically lets those who were waiting to join a game that suddenly gets full immediately try to get into another game.

The console patch has also applied a number of crash fixes, improved performance in the Furnace of Pain’s legacy mode, and addressed a couple of weird UI issues and localization problems. With any luck, this update will alleviate some of the queue pain points and folks can actually play the game more reliably.