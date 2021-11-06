Diablo II: Resurrected adds a queue timer and a scaling limit game creation

Chris Neal
Cackle cackle scheme sneer.

Nobody likes to wait in line, especially to play a game that you paid for, so hopefully the latest patch applied to Diablo II: Resurrected will cut down on the queue time, or at least grant players who are waiting an idea of just how long that wait will be.

Both the PC version and console versions got their own individual patch, each one introducing a feature that scales the rate at which players can join and create games based on server capacity. In addition, there’s now messaging that lets players waiting in a queue know how much time is left before they can create or join a new game. Finally, there’s now “join/create game rate refunding,” which basically lets those who were waiting to join a game that suddenly gets full immediately try to get into another game.

The console patch has also applied a number of crash fixes, improved performance in the Furnace of Pain’s legacy mode, and addressed a couple of weird UI issues and localization problems. With any luck, this update will alleviate some of the queue pain points and folks can actually play the game more reliably.

source: Blizzard forums (1, 2)
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company.
