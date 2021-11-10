New Zealand’s Grinding Gear Games ramps up hiring for Path of Exile 2

Grinding Gear Games took the wraps off Path of Exile 2 earlier this year, when it admitted that the game has been taking longer than the studio originally wanted, partly thanks to COVID restrictions in New Zealand and throughout the world, which hampered the company’s ability to hire. But if GGG’s recent hiring post is any indication, it’s full-speed ahead on acquiring talent.

“Grinding Gear Games is looking to hire Animators, Artists, Designers and Programmers to support the development of Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2, ideally from our office in Auckland, New Zealand (when travel restrictions lift),” the studio says. The long list of open positions includes an art director, as well as level designers, artists, animators, and programmers.

Do note that the positions require relocation to Auckland, New Zealand, and it doesn’t sound as if GGG can sponsor visas.

As we’ve previously covered, while POE2 is considered a new-gen sequel, it won’t be replacing Path of Exile and in fact will be played through the same launcher. As of last spring, GGG said it already had a 150-person team building out the title.