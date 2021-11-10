New Zealand’s Grinding Gear Games ramps up hiring for Path of Exile 2

Grinding Gear Games took the wraps off Path of Exile 2 earlier this year, when it admitted that the game has been taking longer than the studio originally wanted, partly thanks to COVID restrictions in New Zealand and throughout the world, which hampered the company’s ability to hire. But if GGG’s recent hiring post is any indication, it’s full-speed ahead on acquiring talent.
“Grinding Gear Games is looking to hire Animators, Artists, Designers and Programmers to support the development of Path of Exile and Path of Exile 2, ideally from our office in Auckland, New Zealand (when travel restrictions lift),” the studio says. The long list of open positions includes an art director, as well as level designers, artists, animators, and programmers.
Do note that the positions require relocation to Auckland, New Zealand, and it doesn’t sound as if GGG can sponsor visas.
As we’ve previously covered, while POE2 is considered a new-gen sequel, it won’t be replacing Path of Exile and in fact will be played through the same launcher. As of last spring, GGG said it already had a 150-person team building out the title.
With visas/travel restrictions and the desire to move overseas, any serious applicant not from New Zealand is likely to be from Australia as visas aren’t generally required between AUS/NZ for permanent citizens and there’s also a limited on/off travel bubble between AUS/NZ for fully vaccinated citizens, with full border openings for outside nations (save Singapore) unlikely for either country anytime soon.
The issue I imagine for GGG attracting foreign workers is wages, typically it’s NZ citizens who travel to AUS to work seeking higher-wages or career opportunities, not the other way around, but it’s possible that GGG is offering higher-than-normal wages.
But really IMO, they really should hire within the nation if possible to help create a positive-feedback loop for NZ gaming workforce.
It was such a shame for as much as Gabe Newell took refuge in New Zealand for a year and seemingly feel in love with the place enough to seek a permanent residence visa in New Zealand, that he wasn’t interested in opening up a new NZ studio owned by Valve which would fully be within his power.