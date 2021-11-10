RuneScape’s new illustrated book recounting its 20 year history is released

If you’re a fan of RuneScape who likes coffee table books filled with concept artwork and tales of the game’s 20 years of development, then you probably already have a copy of RuneScape; The First 20 Years, which has officially hit bookstores as of yesterday. Or perhaps you’re not that kind of fan of the game but are interested in said book. In both cases, you can totally buy the book now.

“Written by journalist Alex Calvin, the book covers the most significant stories behind RuneScape’s origins, the people behind it, the tale of its evolution, and where it’s going next. Its chapters include The Birth of RuneScape, The Age of Discovery, RuneScape IRL, Evolve or Go Home, Old School Cool, The Sixth Age of RuneScape, and The Next 20 Years.”

This new tome promises 224 pages of concept art and exclusive interviews with the designers and developers as they look back at the game’s past, present, and future. The announcement was paired with some preview pages that can be viewed in the gallery below, or you could just buy the book yourself if you’d prefer to hold a hardcover copy in your hands, since that’s a thing that’s possible.



source: press release