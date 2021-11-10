Swords of Legends Online previews the Sparkwood Gardens raid launching later this month

The Swords of Legends Online community has been hungry for more endgame content, and later this month, that’s exactly what it’s getting. This morning, Gameforge took the wraps off one of the two big raids coming in The Forbidden Court update.

“On November 18, update 1.1: The Forbidden Court will bring tons of new content to the game, in addition to a new chapter in the story progression and unexplored perils. Sparkwood Gardens will be the first of two brand-new raids for 10 to 20 players, featuring challenging bosses along with tons of rewards for players who dare enter. It opens its gates to players on November 25, one week after the initial 1.1 launch. Shrouded in mystery and located within the Floral Palace and protected by the Soulforce of the Firestone clan, the Sparkwood Gardens await with a host of deformed and mutated creatures that often stray beyond the palace walls to wreak havoc in the surrounding lands. Yet treasure beckons from beyond the Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace…”

According to the studio, Sparkwood Gardens’ normal mode opens November 25th with a weekly lockout. That’s Thanksgiving Day here in the United States, so hey you’ll have something new to do after turkey. Gameforge is also promising “a massive new raid for legendary heroes to conquer with even more content and in-game events to come in December.”

Source: Press release