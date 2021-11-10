World of Warships kicks off its fifth ranked season with new superships and improves visuals with latest patch

Update 0.10.10 of World of Warships has made things bigger and prettier thanks to the addition of new graphical improvements and the launch of ranked battles’ fifth season, which has added some new superships to try and shake things up. Four new superships – Condé, Annapolis, Yamagiri, and Zorki – will be joining the roster of superships in ranked and co-op play, along with some adjustments to existing superships that lets players activate Combat Instructions manually as opposed to automatically.

The other major feature of the patch is a graphical overhaul to the game’s most important feature: water. The new visuals make use of a new simulation system allows for waves of almost any shape and height, and also makes their dynamics realistic, with ships visually swaying on the waves. Some maps have also gotten some new HD textures and animated objects to make things like vegetation look better.

On top of these updates, 0.10.10 introduces some new Soviet aircraft carriers, makes tweaks to submarines along with other balance adjustments, brings back Arms Race mode as a temporary battle type, and continues the early access period for the German battleships. All of the details are outlined in the patch notes.



source: press release