Nexon’s Q3 2021 financials tease ‘virtual worlds’ from Embark Studios

Nexon this week released its Q3 2021 financials, which were down 4% year-over-year, largely thanks to the fact that Q3 2020 was so lucrative for the company. PC in particular drove the solid quarter as net incomes at least exceeded Nexon’s outlook, owing heavily to the continuing popularity of MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter in Korea. A mobile version of D&F is expected early next year.

Perhaps the most interesting bit in the presser is the note that Nexon’s Patrick Söderlund-backed Embark Studios, which is now teasing multiple virtual worlds and a platform to boot.

“Nexon’s Embark Studios in Stockholm, Sweden has revealed information on three projects – two new Virtual Worlds and a groundbreaking creative platform. The first Virtual World – codenamed Pioneer – is scheduled to launch in 2022. All three projects are built with unique technology developed by Embark, including procedural tools and machine learning for content creation unlike anything else in the market.”

The other’s codename is Discovery, according to the slides, though we’re not going to hear much more about it until next year. At least one of them is likely to be the team-based shooter Embark has previously teased.

