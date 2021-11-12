World of Warcraft prepares to kick off its anniversary celebrations on November 15

It’s almost time to celebrate 17 years since World of Warcraft initially launched, so hopefully you’re feeling in a celebratory mood at the moment. Or perhaps a less begrudging mood, at least. Look, there’s some content here in the form of the Alterac Valley battleground and the familiar world bosses to take on again, complete with new rewards to early along the way. That’s reason enough to be happy, right? It’s content of some form, that’s enough.

Players have a chance at earning the Illidari Doomhawk mount by taking on the weekly quest to take on the Doomwalker as well, not to mention vendors selling toys, cosmetic armor, and battle pets. You also can take part in the usual celebrations within the Caverns of Time such as playing soccer with Khadgar’s head (it makes sense in context). Check out the full rundown on the official site, whether you’re just looking forward to another year of experience buffs or want to get all the rewards available from the anniversary event.