World of Warcraft prepares to kick off its anniversary celebrations on November 15

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
Bored now.

It’s almost time to celebrate 17 years since World of Warcraft initially launched, so hopefully you’re feeling in a celebratory mood at the moment. Or perhaps a less begrudging mood, at least. Look, there’s some content here in the form of the Alterac Valley battleground and the familiar world bosses to take on again, complete with new rewards to early along the way. That’s reason enough to be happy, right? It’s content of some form, that’s enough.

Players have a chance at earning the Illidari Doomhawk mount by taking on the weekly quest to take on the Doomwalker as well, not to mention vendors selling toys, cosmetic armor, and battle pets. You also can take part in the usual celebrations within the Caverns of Time such as playing soccer with Khadgar’s head (it makes sense in context). Check out the full rundown on the official site, whether you’re just looking forward to another year of experience buffs or want to get all the rewards available from the anniversary event.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company.
Advertisement

No posts to display

1
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
RangerCoder

Celebrate 17 years since World of Warcraft initially launched, with the current state of the game and the unsure future and the lag of creativity? No thanks, it’s more like some game overstayed their welcome…

You must be logged in to vote0You must be logged in to vote 
1 minute ago