New World announces server merges are ‘on the horizon,’ stays stubborn on mini-map issue

You may have fought angry specters, old gods, and even a raid boss or two, but you’re really going to have to gear up to tackle New World’s latest dev blog. Clocking in at over 5,000 words, this wall-o-text aims to update the community on the myriad of issues and questions that have come up concerning this one-month-old MMO.

The big story here is that server merges are coming soon to the game, although the tech to make this happen needs to be further tested. Amazon said that it will merge worlds “within a world-set,” which is why you can’t have more than one character per server grouping. No specific worlds or timeline has been given, and currently the studio is not planning to offer additional transfers after the merging.

Additional notes of interest for the reading fatigued:

Amazon is addressing “edge cases” where players can’t use their server transfer tokens.

The studio continues to “gauge interest” in cross-region transfers.

The studio went into detail on how the luck system works: “Luck doesn’t increase your chance to get higher gear score rolls or roll more perks, but it does increase your chances of seeing item drops that have higher chances of rolling bonuses.”

In the near future, you’ll be able to swap factions every 60 rather than 120 days.

Other plans are forming to support underdog factions.

Improvements to quest variety and layout are coming, including new tradeskill and weapon mastery quests.

More character creation options are coming.

Amazon reiterates that it knows that players want a minimap, but it’s “not a high priority” for the studio; however, as we noted yesterday, the studio is not lowering the boom against third-party minimap mods.

A combat development pass is coming.

The new Void Gauntlet has been added to the game’s arsenal.