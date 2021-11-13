New World announces server merges are ‘on the horizon,’ stays stubborn on mini-map issue

You may have fought angry specters, old gods, and even a raid boss or two, but you’re really going to have to gear up to tackle New World’s latest dev blog. Clocking in at over 5,000 words, this wall-o-text aims to update the community on the myriad of issues and questions that have come up concerning this one-month-old MMO.
The big story here is that server merges are coming soon to the game, although the tech to make this happen needs to be further tested. Amazon said that it will merge worlds “within a world-set,” which is why you can’t have more than one character per server grouping. No specific worlds or timeline has been given, and currently the studio is not planning to offer additional transfers after the merging.
Additional notes of interest for the reading fatigued:
- Amazon is addressing “edge cases” where players can’t use their server transfer tokens.
- The studio continues to “gauge interest” in cross-region transfers.
- The studio went into detail on how the luck system works: “Luck doesn’t increase your chance to get higher gear score rolls or roll more perks, but it does increase your chances of seeing item drops that have higher chances of rolling bonuses.”
- In the near future, you’ll be able to swap factions every 60 rather than 120 days.
Other plans are forming to support underdog factions.
- Exploits are bad, m’kay?
- Improvements to quest variety and layout are coming, including new tradeskill and weapon mastery quests.
- More character creation options are coming.
- Amazon reiterates that it knows that players want a minimap, but it’s “not a high priority” for the studio; however, as we noted yesterday, the studio is not lowering the boom against third-party minimap mods.
- A combat development pass is coming.
- The new Void Gauntlet has been added to the game’s arsenal.
Amazon launched New World hoping their bargain mmorpg would provide gaming metrics on millions in addition to every other metric Amazon tracks.
A good game needs a soul.
Why does modern MMO still have separate server ‘realms’ in 2021?
because it has territory control.. which is going to make those server merges a disaster..
There’s multiple reasons.
Graphically speaking, unless an engine is specifically designed for large scale number of characters/models it generally brings it all down to a crippling halt for most computers. There is only one game I’m aware of designed for large scale number of enemies/players and it’s still in testing.
Then you run into issues like network performance which is also engine/software driven and it doesn’t matter if you’re Amazon with crazy servers at your command if your software can’t keep up with 100’s or 1000’s of people in an area then it doesn’t matter.
Also there’s game design issues when you put too many people in an area and whether or not the game mechanics can handle it. Like if 5 people attack a rare mob, okay sure. Now what about 100? Richard Garriot talked about this when developing UO that in private they tested this whole complex ecosystem and soon as players hit it the whole thing was annihilated cause players consumed everything like locusts killing, harvesting, looting, etc.
Now there are a variety of solutions to these issues but there’s always some form of trade off or other issue (sometimes technical, sometimes game design). In New World’s case remember that the game was originally green lit and was designed as basically a RUST like survival game blown up to 100’s of players. So there’s likely a lot of technical hurdles to enable something like “sharding” or “instancing” because nothing like that was ever planned when the engine was being designed/worked on.
As someone who (used to) RP in MMOs, I’d rather not get tossed with with the rest of the general population– far too many idiots and griefers.
Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, of course, but I’m just curious..are most of the super negative comments from people who actually played the game and came away with their opinions on it or are these just anti-NW/Amazon folk doing their thing?
I’m just glad to hear they’re still working on the game and planning to add more content, but still wondering if they’re going to do an expansion at some point or will it just be regular updates..?
Maybe, when I hit a higher level I’ll start seeing how it “sucks” but so far(level 23) still having fun. I’m waiting to join a guild until I see what happens with server merges, if I can hold out that long.
Pretty sure they’re from people who played the game for at least a week or two at launch. It’s making steady progress, but many thought it should have been better at release.
OK. That’s fair.
I did hear a lot of people loving it at first, then rushing to endgame only to be disappointed/burned-out, but I feel like you can do that with any MMORPG.
I hope I still like it at level 60!
The meme is “Level 30 burnout”
So yeah, at least get to 30, and then start to inspect how you feel about the current game, not what your experience was prior to that.
Yeah, I’m curious how I’ll feel.
I’m probably not the average type of player, though.
I pay no attention to PvP/faction wars. My last session was just 40 mins of Fishing and I enjoy that! lol
You’re not playing a mmorpg. You’re playing a minigame in a living world. This is not a judgement but an observation. You don’t need to feel bad for the level 60 players frustrated at how much of the mmorpg experience sold to them is broken because they like to play a mmorpg. Just a suggestion.
Everyone I’ve personally known complaining about it are doing so from the perspective of being max level and in the “writ grind” portion of the game while everyone I see talking positively about are in the lower end sub-40 part of the game.
Well, I feel bad for the level 60 people, then.
I hope they keep adding more variety and content for them, but they might need to take a break for awhile and check back later.
It ain’t MOP if an article with good news about a game doesn’t include a bunch of commenters shitting on it.
Yeah cause all the shit in regards to New World went away. It’s all good now, shame on those posters. Shame.
Yeah, it sucks.
If you think this place is bad for that, I would invite you to go take a peek at the MMORPG subreddit.
Hrmm.. I see Amazon is living up to their reputation.. Everything they do (Amazon Video, Music, Marketplace ect) Sounds awesome, but ultimately sucks A$$..
Amazon is a data miner. Wtf did anyone expect.
Its sad when mmorpgs douche bag, Asmondgold, releases a review of the game that pretty much speaks facts and truth about the current issues and state of the game.
I hate that this is the case, as I do no like the man, or what he often represents…. but when someone like him shares so many views on things as many normal, decent people, it really says something about the game itself.
Amazon Game Studios should be ashamed.
Gotta agree, not a big fan of Asmondgold at all. Dislike that I’m having to agree with his points honestly.
Can’t wait to see the complaints about who gets to keep stuff like towns ect… in merges. The only way to make it fair if you merge is to remove ownership of all towns and have them all go back up for grabs. If you say the people on this server that is merging into get to keep it then you are slapping the faces of those from the other servers that actually owned an maintained stuff. This is what happens when you go in with a bad idea, the low cap and create a crap ton of servers because of it.
All that stuff has already been figured out and tested. They didnt several tests of this all in beta. It’s why they spun up so many servers at lancuh. The low cap was because there servers just could not reliably handle more players.
If I remember right it will be whatever server is being merged in will have to fight the established server spots to keep there towns and whatever guilds win, wins and the losers will just have to live with it. Because ultimatly that would be the outcome anyways with the stronger and more organised guilds coming out on top.
Fwiw some prime gaming rewards out there, worth grabbing if this game ever stops sucking.