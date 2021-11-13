PSA: Pikmin Bloom is apparently blocking all Android notifications unless rebooted or uninstalled

A nasty bug that’s apparently been in Pikmin Bloom since April 2021’s closed beta is affecting Android users: The bug blocks notifications except from Pikmin Bloom or severely delays them. This means email notifications, text messages, messages from other games, and emergency alerts. Niantic has been aware of the newest thread on the bug since at least November 2nd, but as users have noticed, the bug doesn’t really break the game, just the user’s phone.

Even though community day is set for November 13th, and it’s basically a double “hatch” event with new scenery and a badge, players may want to consider restarting their phones more. Or forcing the game to close frequently. Or even uninstalling. The game’s base play can already lead to stalking if someone isn’t careful, which is pretty bad considering how you can’t count on AR companies to keep you safe from real-world harassment. Be careful out there, readers!