Star Wars The Old Republic’s 4K ultra HD versions of ‘Return’ and ‘Hope’ cinematics are live

Earlier this month, Star Wars: The Old Republic announced that it would be re-releasing its original trailers in 4K ultra HD as part of the game’s 10th anniversary celebration. Just in case you have taken this game’s YouTube channel off of your subscription list, consider this a friendly reminder that the Return and Hope cinematics are now up for viewing.

This 10th anniversary is also tied into the upcoming Legacy of the Sith expansion, which is still eyeing a release window of sometime this holiday season as a free release to all subscribers, bringing with it combat styles that plan to separate story from gameplay (complete with a fancy new character creation screen), the planet Manaan, some changes to gearing, and a new Operation, though that will land sometime in January. Until then, you can get your nostalgia hit in the videos below.

