MechWarrior Online showcases a new map and future update plans, promises code of conduct review after transgender banning row

MechWarrior Online made headlines at the beginning of October for all of the wrong reasons after developer Piranha Games banned and then unbanned players who used team names and a pre-match battlecry to offer support for transgender rights. The incident has apparently caused the developers to look at their code of conduct for a review to make concessions for inclusive team and pilot names, review and redefine forum rules, and clarify what constitutes chat spamming.

The post also saw the team pat on its own back for its actions and acknowledge that its in-game community behavior needs to be cleaned up. Frankly, it’s a bit of a weird read.

As for the game itself, the top of November saw another dev video where the team showed off an upcoming new map arriving in December, as well as shared a rough outline for future updates for 2022 including internal discussions on how it will put together new content going forward and processing player feedback.

