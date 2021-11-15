Mobile MMO Ragnarok Origin releases worldwide on iOS and Android

Your mobile MMO gaming choices have increased by at least one more title as last saw Ragnarok Origin, the mobile version of Ragnarok Online, make its way to iOS and Android after hitting over 700,000 pre-registration signups. And even though that number is still short of the one million asked for to get a chance at a Tesla, the game is apparently still running the giveaway anyway.

Ragnarok Origin touts itself as a mobile remake of the original MMO with enhanced graphics and refinements to questing and combat. Players can take up one of six different classes and dive into a large open world of four cities and dozens of dungeons, with plenty of new and series familiar monsters to fight like those bouncy Porings you see in the launch trailer below.



source: press release