Prosperous Universe releases a mobile companion app that lets players manage their company on the go

All right, so this isn’t exactly a mobile version of the interstellar commerce management title Prosperous Universe, but since most of the game is controlled by a number of UI windows, this at least feels close enough to a mobile version as one could want. Say hello to the game’s mobile companion UI, which lets players manage their company and monitor time-sensitive transactions anywhere they are.

The mobile app’s release notes offer a variety of specific details about what players can do with the app, but it also more importantly notes what players can’t do, like chat, manage system and planet maps, and register a new company among other things. Still, the features that are in place for the companion app appear generally robust, particularly for those who have lots of things to manage and might not have time to do it on their PC.