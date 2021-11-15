Riot Games celebrates Arcane series success with in-game goodies, premieres, and tournaments

Is it really a crossover if you’re crossing over with yourself? Riot Games is not going to think too hard on that question as it gleefully bangs the drum over the success of Arcane, its new animated series, with a RiotX Arcane promotion that brings Arcane flavor to various games, broadcasts, and esports events.

Just what is this promotion all about? A quick blurb on the event’s site says it’s meant to be a “thank you to [Riot’s} players for helping to shape [its] IP alongside us over the years, and to [its] new viewers and players for continuing to push [it] forward, bringing the worlds you love to life.” The whole shebang started with Progress Days as well as the arrival of Jinx to Fortnite, and as of yesterday it’s all about Undercity Nights.



This portion of the promotion features various Arcane goodies in League of Legends including a new Vi skin, a 2022 preseason content launch with new drakes, runes, and items, and a visual update to Caitlyn, one of the most prominent champions featured in Arcane. The celebration is extending into Riot’s other games as well, including a new agent for Valorant and updates to Teamfight Tactics, while Arcane has further spread to additional games outside of Riot’s umbrella, including cosmetics for Among Us and PUBG Mobile.

Finally, the promotion will have live events lauding Arcane on November 19th and 20th with an original Arcane storyline presented by Secret Cinema and the finals of the Riot Gauntlet esport competition that pits devs against players. Furthermore, Secret Cinema is holding an in-person immersive experience in Los Angeles on November 21st. It’s a whole lot of Arcane happening across a whole lot of different media.