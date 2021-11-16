Vampiric battle royale Bloodhunt is shutting down early access and delaying launch to act on player feedback

Back in a July edition of The MOP Up we cast our sights on Bloodhunt, a free-to-play battle royale shooter set in the Vampire: The Masquerade world (though how vampires openly shooting at and munching on each other in the streets doesn’t break the masquerade is anyone’s guess). At the time, the game was eyeballing a 2021 release on PC and PS5 and has been in early access on PC since September, but that early access period is soon coming to an end while the devs at Sharkmob tweak the game.

“The plan was to launch the game this year for both PC and PS5 as we moved out of Early Access: Founder’s Season. Based on key learnings from this early season, we have decided to take the time needed to address the valuable feedback we have received and postpone the release until early 2022. During this period the public servers will be taken offline.”

Planned adjustments to Bloodhunt include improving performance, continuing to mitigate cheating, creating a better onboarding experience, adding more interesting and varied goals to work towards, and introducing session streamlining to ensure more playing and less waiting. The servers for the game will go dark on Monday, November 22nd, while those who have been playing or join in before then will be invited back for exclusive tests leading up to the new launch.

