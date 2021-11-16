Wizard101 is testing a major fall update revolving around lemur people

Wizard101 is gearing up for a big fall update, whose second patch is currently in testing on the game’s test realm. The update includes a whole new world, Lemuria, and no that name isn’t a coincidence; it’s literally the land of adorable lemur people.

“Along with the new world and all the exciting content it has to offer, we’ve made several improvements to existing systems, starting with the Quest Journal,” the studio’s preview post says. “It has been revamped to allow filtering of quests! With mainline and side quests to complete, it’s now easier than ever to focus on those most important to your questing goals. A cluttered Quest Journal is no longer an issue! Also in the update are new features to Adventure Parties, continued balance changes to PvP gameplay, exciting new Beastmoon rewards, and of course a selection of new Beastforms to challenge your play and scare the enemy team right off the combat sigils. Are you a fan of Castle Magic and making your castle the bling bling of the Spiral? Seek out Babbage Basset for a bunch of new decoration options!”

Yesterday’s patch to the PTS opens up Lemuria vendors, turns on the Beastmoon Hunt, and tweaks spells and castle magic too. Check out the patch notes before swinging by, just know that the servers aren’t always up and are limited to members and recent purchasers.