Amazon recaps Lost Ark’s beta experience, with launch still slated for ‘early 2022’

With the end of Lost Ark’s beta, MMO gamers are gonna be settling in for a long winter’s nap, waiting on next year’s launch. And if you were hoping that Amazon might use the end of the event to give a harder release date, you’re going to be disappointed.

“Our teams will be spending the upcoming weeks reading through the invaluable feedback provided in our forums, recording bugs, and sharing our learnings with Smilegate RPG on our path to launching Lost Ark in early 2022,” the studio reiterates in this week’s blog post, thanking players for helping it slay bugs and bolster the server architecture. “We’re excited to begin our final push to launch, and will continue to keep you updated in the meantime.” So yep: Still sometime in early 2022.

Our own writers and readers dipped into the beta while it was live, and the reactions were mixed. MOP readers said it was fun and campy but on the grindy side, while our previewers came away feeling pretty optimistic about the game and its chances with the not-hardcore-ARPG audiences, its lack of originality and weird first impression aside.