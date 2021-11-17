Amid fresh Activision-Blizzard scandal, WoW Classic launches its Season of Mastery

Are you ready to ding like you’ve never dinged before?

WoW Classic hopes so, as the legacy version of the MMO took a temporary break with pressing forward in Burning Crusade to offer limited-run Season of Mastery servers. With Season of Mastery, players who missed out (or just missed) the first run of WoW Classic can start over with a crowd and level to 60 together. When the server runs its course, Blizzard assured players that they’d be able to transfer to other Classic servers, though European Burning Crusade players will get their chance today.

“As with the first release of WoW Classic, we’re planning six content release phases,” Blizzard’s devs said. “In WoW Classic Season of Mastery, however, phase unlocks will happen faster. We’re planning for a 12-month cadence, with phases unlocking roughly every couple months.”

Season of Mastery’s launch late yesterday afternoon was overshadowed as shocking new developments concerning Activision Blizzard’s sexual harassment scandal implicated CEO Bobby Kotick in the dreadful harassment he claims to be holding others accountable for. Company workers staged a walkout of their offices yesterday, demanding his removal.