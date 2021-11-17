MapleStory adds quality-of-life changes, events, and a new character in today’s update

That face you’re seeing in the header image isn’t a waking anime nightmare; it’s the face of the latest character addition that’s part of MapleStory’s On Air: Glimpse of Joy update that went out today. The new character is Lara, an anima mage who can tap into the power of the earth to unleash all sorts of havoc. She also seems to smile, like, a whole lot. Though the character is part of the patch, she won’t be playable until December 1st.

What is playable in this new patch is a number of Maple LIVE events, Burning World events, and Tera Burning Plus events among many others. The update has also made a large swath of quality-of-life improvements for guilds, skills, and reboot worlds. The patch notes are particularly granular, so those who are deep into Maple World would do well to take some time to look them over. First, make sure you get your dose of saccharine mage girl in the video below.





