Snag a World of Warships newbie or vet swag key courtesy of Wargaming and MOP

Free-to-play PC MMO World of Warships turned six years old this fall, with its fifth season of play underway just this past month. To get you back into the action – or into the action for the first time – Wargaming has granted Massively OP a bundle of codes with goodies!

If you’re a brand-new player , the code will unlock 200 Doubloons, 2M Credits, seven days of premium account status, the Campbeltown British Premium Tier III Destroyer + Port Slot + Captain, the Nassau German Tier III Battleship + Port Slot + Captain, 10x Sci-Fi Space Camo, and 10x Restless Fire Camo.

If you already play the game, the code will unlock one day of premium account status, 10x Sci-Fi Space Camo, and 10x Restless Fire Camo.

Here’s how to redeem your code:

If you’re new to the game , once you arrive to the landing page, fill in the CODE in the section “ENTER THE CODE HERE” and then click on the “REGISTRATION,” then create your account and enjoy the game – your gifts will be delivered to your Port.

If you are an existing player, once you arrive to the landing page, click on the "GO TO ACTIVATION CODE" and then insert the CODE. That's it – your gifts will be delivered to your Port!

Do note that keys expire at the end of 2021, so use ’em up!

Good luck and have fun!