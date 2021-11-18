Dungeons and Dragons Online teases 2022’s Isle of Dread expansion

Justin Olivetti
Who’s ready for a new Dungeons and Dragons Online expansion? It looks like one is on the way for spring 2022 called Isle of Dread, and its existence is only the tip of the info iceberg that was revealed in Wednesday’s Q&A livestream with Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini.

Isle of Dread’s big selling attraction, according to Ciccolini, is “dinosaurs,” which apparently the art team has been champing at the bit to make for a while now. It will also come with a level cap increase.

Ciccolini said that he really wants to do single-player housing for DDO, although it wouldn’t be coming until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest. However, coming next month will be a free quest for all players to enjoy, so that’s something!

Source: YouTube. Thanks DDOCentral!
