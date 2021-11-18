Dungeons and Dragons Online teases 2022’s Isle of Dread expansion

Who’s ready for a new Dungeons and Dragons Online expansion? It looks like one is on the way for spring 2022 called Isle of Dread, and its existence is only the tip of the info iceberg that was revealed in Wednesday’s Q&A livestream with Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini.

Ciccolini said that he really wants to do single-player housing for DDO, although it wouldn’t be coming until 2023 or 2024 at the earliest. However, coming next month will be a free quest for all players to enjoy, so that’s something!