Gamigo’s mystery MMO continues its narrative tale of demon wars and god summoning

The “uncertain folder” MMO that Gamigo has been teasing for the past few days with narrative readings in video form has gotten its third chapter earlier this week, and as one might expect, it picks up right where the last one left off.

Our heroine and the war camp she was brought in to is under siege by demons and the new sword she’s been given quickly goes to work, while magical bears and wolves rumble out of the forest to join the fray. Secrum (aka the Big Furry Cat Jerkwad) retreats to a clearing in the nearby woods, where he’s met by some druids and beseeches them to “summon the gods.” So apparently things have gotten pretty bad. You can listen to the latest below and continue to join in on wondering just what the heck this game is.

