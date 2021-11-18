Star Citizen prepares fans for tomorrow’s free-to-play IAE event with an FAQ and ship rental schedule

Let’s assume you’re absolutely brand-spanking new to Star Citizen, or perhaps you’ve been away from the game for a while (did you know that now you can die and possibly lose all your stuff? Fun!). In both cases, the game’s marquee free-to-play event, the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo (IAE) is starting tomorrow, and CIG is getting everyone prepared for the festivities.

Just as it did last year, the IAE will be taking place on MicroTech. Information about how to get to the expo hall is part of an FAQ, as well as information about how to rent ships, how to invite friends over, and a look at some badges that players can earn for free and slap on their forum accounts.

The IAE’s schedule of events is also live, offering dates and times for each of the different manufacturers that will be on the show floor as well as lists of ships and vehicles that players will get to rent. It all goes down tomorrow, but you can get your information today. Just be careful not to die en route; you can now become a lootable corpse.

