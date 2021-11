The Stream Team: Getting reacquainted with Neverwinter

What: Neverwinter

Who: MJ Guthrie

When: 9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 MJ Guthrie9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 18th, 2021

After Massively OP’s MJ was forced to take more than a four-month break from the game ( Bard creation excluded ), Neverwinter went and did a major overhaul of its entire leveling system. As such, MJ really has no clue what she is in for as she logs back in to continue her adventures. All she knows is that her next step of her leveling ladder is no longer there; in fact, the ladder itself was squished ! And that doesn’t even take into account the newest updates. Tune in live at 9:00 p.m. as MJ tries to get reacquainted with…

Enjoy the show!