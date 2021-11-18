World of Warcraft previews two new arenas coming to the game in patch 9.2

Good news for everyone who has been eagerly awaiting more news about content in World of Warcraft’s upcoming patch 9.2, Eternity’s End: The official site has a new preview for you! Is it about the language that players will be learning to communicate with the Automa, or details about how flying will be unlocked, or previews of actual new gameplay loops? No, it’s about two new arenas being added to the arena rotation with the patch.
To be fair, the Theater of Pain that’s been sitting in the center of the Maldraxxus Coliseum (which is also the center of the zone) has been an obvious location for an arena since more or less the expansion launch, so adding that as a new place to engage in gladiatorial combat just makes sense. The other new arena, the Enigma Arena, will allow you shift and alter cover as you go, meaning that the field of engagement will change over time. Check out the small preview on the official site; there are rumors that the test server might not be all that far off.
Aight, the environmental hazards that they first had in arenas were bad and awful because players had no control and they were not predictable, leading to an awful RNG experience.
But that button in the middle controlling some cover? That’s rad. I’m not sure if “Pillar hug until the timer runs low and then global someone.” is still the 3v3 meta like it was long ago when I played, but this is a great way to actually force/encourage players to get out into the open a bit to battle over a psuedo-objective.
If nothing else in the patch sounds exciting so far, at least this arena sounds fairly cool/interesting.