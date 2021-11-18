World of Warcraft previews two new arenas coming to the game in patch 9.2

Good news for everyone who has been eagerly awaiting more news about content in World of Warcraft’s upcoming patch 9.2, Eternity’s End: The official site has a new preview for you! Is it about the language that players will be learning to communicate with the Automa, or details about how flying will be unlocked, or previews of actual new gameplay loops? No, it’s about two new arenas being added to the arena rotation with the patch.

To be fair, the Theater of Pain that’s been sitting in the center of the Maldraxxus Coliseum (which is also the center of the zone) has been an obvious location for an arena since more or less the expansion launch, so adding that as a new place to engage in gladiatorial combat just makes sense. The other new arena, the Enigma Arena, will allow you shift and alter cover as you go, meaning that the field of engagement will change over time. Check out the small preview on the official site; there are rumors that the test server might not be all that far off.