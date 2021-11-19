Diablo II Resurrected plans PTR, offline difficulty scaling, better keyboard mapping, and more

Did you know Diablo II Resurrected was still having queue issues? I hadn’t realized that wasn’t all entirely cleaned up by now, but apparently not, as Blizzard’s patch preview this week says it’s merely “seen significant improvement in decreasing queue times,” such that most folks are waiting only an average of one minute to get in, which isn’t too terrible really.

Of course, the patch preview itself is the most interesting bit. The studio says it’s working on offline difficulty scaling and rewards for up to eight players is on the way, along with keyboard and mouse quick-casting and keybinds for active skills to mirror controller play, visual tweaks, UI adjustments, audio improvements, attack misses in combat, and Nvidia DLSS functionality.

“These features will officially be introduced in early December when Patch 2.3 goes live,” Blizzard says. In the meantime, you can test them out on the new PTR.

“In the coming weeks, Diablo II: Resurrected will be launching its first ever Public Test Realm (PTR)—a special realm where we can test balance, bug fixes, and other enhancements we make to the game. We invite all of you to participate, as you’ll have an opportunity to play a crucial role in testing features and evolving the experience for all players. When we get closer, we’ll share more details on how you can gain access to the PTR and trial these changes. The primary focus of that PTR will be revolved around fixing database issues and stabilizing our online environment. Once we are confident these fixes are in a good place, we’ll share more details on Ladder rank play and even more new changes coming to Diablo II: Resurrected.”

