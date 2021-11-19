Elysium Lost is out now for iOS and Android mobile devices

Finally, there’s an MMORPG out for your iOS or Android mobile devices. What’s that, you say? You already have those? Well, Elysium Lost is still out there now, and it has something new that you might not have seen. No, not the waifish lady in heels with inexplicable angel wings; no, not the giant flashing popup on your screen asking you to pay money. It’s the fact that one of your basic classes is Dragon Slayer. Have you seen that before?

We’re genuinely asking. Have you seen that before? It’s in there with Assassin, Sorcerer, and Summoner, so it’s kind of nice for the Dragon Slayer to take time away from the exhausting work of slaying dragons.

The game is already struggling to maintain even a three-star rating on the Google Play store, with reviews on both mobile store fronts noting that the game is at its core a pretty standard auto-playing pay-to-win grinding experience. We’re sure you’re shocked. Still, the trailer at least has some pretty shots in it just below.