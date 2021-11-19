Inside Star Citizen unveils the Spartan APC and the Redeemer gunship

Remember when Star Citizen was talking a lot about unannounced vehicles moving through the development pipeline? We now know the names, shapes, and purposes of two of those vehicles in this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen: the Anvil Spartan APC and the Aegis Redeemer gunship.

The Spartan is a swift land vehicle that can seat up to eight players and their weapon loadouts, transferring them in relative safety thanks to its heavy armor plating that is said to be tougher than the Ballista and a driver-controlled turret that has a pair of size two guns on the top. Of course, there’s nothing saying that more than eight players can’t fit inside or even on top of the Spartan, but anyone who manages to get on top of the thing will want to be aware of potential friendly fire from said turret.



The Redeemer has evolved since its initial concept, moving away from its dropship role and turning into a more dedicated gunship meant to control airspace and a ground area with superior firepower. That firepower comes in the form of ballistic guns for the pilot, two remote turrets sporting size three laser cannons that can either be controlled by the pilot or crewed by humans, and a pair of manned turrets with size five gatling guns that can only be taken up by players. Also, it has a habitation area with fridges stocked full of snackies.

The Spartan APC will be available in alpha 3.15.1 while the Redeemer has no release date, but both vehicles are said to be coming to the IAE show floor, which officially kicked off tody.