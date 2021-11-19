Shroud of the Avatar opens the social hub of Castle Atos, makes decorative dread artifacts, adds fancy zombies

There are lots of zombies in gaming. Slow ones, fast ones, ones that lumber forth with single-minded purpose, ones that explode. But have you ever fought zombies that are just absolutely bedighted and fabulous? Then prepare to face the ancient undead, a new threat that’s arrived to Shroud of the Avatar in Release 96, bringing both fear and fanciness in equal measure. These shiny zombos can be found in a number of remote locations, and while they don’t drop any shiny loot yet, they will in Release 97. In the meantime, players are challenged to test their mettle, both in combat and (likely) in not feeling fancy enough.

In addition to overdecorated undead, R96 opens Castle Atos, a new social hub that will be the epicenter of future social events, content, and rewards, though the location currently has a number of unique features like a special blessing and a special vendor available for players to check out now.

Another marquee addition to this new update is the ability for players to turn dread artifacts like the Bonesteel Crown, Heart of Sorrows, and the Scepter of Dread into decorations for their owned land. Doing this requires the acquisition of an Obsidian Forge from specific enemies, which in turn can only drop if players have completed certain quests. It’s another avenue to opulence. But it’s not quite as opulent as them zombies.

