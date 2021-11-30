Fall Guys’ sixth season brings a big colorful Party Spectacular today

It’s time to party! And by “party” Fall Guys means “dress up in very festive carnival wear and get slapped around by new obstacles.” It’s the Party Spectacular, the sixth season of the platforming battle royale title, and it’s arriving as of today.

This new season promises a “frankly ridiculous assortment of never-before-seen obstacles” arriving in five new rounds. Players can further look forward to 25 new costumes, 50 tiers of Fame Path rewards, and a limited-time crossover event with LittleBigPlanet’s mascot Sackboy. The new season will also require all players to have an Epic Games account in order to use features such as cross-platform progression between PS4 and Steam along with custom usernames.

As is often the case with Fall Guys, there’s plenty of bright colors, peppy music, and clumsy beans to be seen in the season’s recent cinematic trailer. Also, there’s a ninja in there. A ninja who looks extremely familiar.



source: press release