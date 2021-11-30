Massively OP Podcast Episode 349: Make mine Marvel

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Daybreak’s as-yet-unannounced Marvel MMO, LOTRO’s odd future, the Month of Expansions, RIFT’s mysterious update, gender locking, and New World’s rookie mistakes.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Star Wars Galaxies, LOTRO, Fallen Earth, Guild Wars 2
- News: Breaking down EG7’s investor report about LOTRO, DCUO, and the Marvel MMO
- News: EverQuest: Terror of Luclin and EverQuest II: Visions of Vetrovia launching soon
- News: What’s Gamigo doing with RIFT?
- Quickies: DDO spins up a new permadeath run, Star Citizen hits $400M, Elite: Dangerous underperformed with Odyssey
- Mailbag: Why is New World making so many rookie mistakes?
- Mailbag: Gender locking and Lost Ark
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “The Scarlet Desert” from EverQuest
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
