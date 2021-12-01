Aliens Fireteam Elite gets a point defense mode, lifetime stats, and Game Pass release December 14

The next season of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is heading in soon (regardless of its low player numbers) on Friday, December 14th, and it’s bringing with it a new game mode, the tracking of lifetime stats, and a launch on Game Pass for Xbox and Windows 10.

The headlining feature of season 2 is the addition of a Point Defense mode, which sounds pretty much like its name would suggest: Players must protect, repair, and hold three strategic points through attack waves of xenos, using earned fabrication points in between waves to buy consumables to survive. Rewards for this mode include new emotes, new attachments, a Dragon decal, and the Exoskeletal Laminate colorway.



The update is also bringing the ability for players to track their lifetime stats, showcasing data from when players first started playing, along with four new weapons and some new cosmetics in Staff Sergeant Park’s shop, new challenge cards, and a new buyable Endeavor Pass for those who would like to spend money on the game.

For those who don’t want to spend money on the game, Aliens is headed to the Game Pass roster on the same date season 2 starts. Cross-play between Xbox and Windows 10 users will be available, though there’s no word on whether those players will get to play with Steam players as of yet.