Elyon gets toasty with its Ignous the Pyro raid

Today, it’s absolutely OK to play with fire, as Elyon’s released its newest raid, Ignous the Pyro. This 10-player dungeon can be run once a week for rewards by players who are at least level 43 and have an item level of 475 or higher.
“Today we’re adding the raid we’ve previously talked about in a modified format tailored for Europe and North America,” the studio clarified. “This version is classified as Stage 1. In the short future we’ll implement the original, more difficult formats as Stage 2 and 3. We’re looking forward to seeing you clear!”
In addition to Ignous, this week’s patch added the ability to invert the Y-axis of the camera, growth boxes (no, we have no idea what these are either), and changed how silence works.
Source: Elyon
Advertisement
this game have nearly 15% of the starting population in.
in game market is just not newbro friendly and slasher…still OP
this add is just a big bag of HP (108m) with a FF14 choregraphie to do all long (count at least 45mn to do it).
the reward is rng so… :)
Pretty sure the growth boxes are the
Lucky 7 and Lucky 14 packages.
They give you X number of Pet skill change coupons and X number of Tigris potions (minor xp/loot/other buffs)
Can only buy 3 per account, but damn they are spendy. This is pretty typical Kakao style pay to advance stuff. It’s stuff the game throws at you if you play it regularly and would never need to actually buy, but I’m sure some people pay it.