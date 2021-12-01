EVE Online and Dark Horse team up for ‘Capsuleer Chronicles’ comic miniseries

You know what they say about EVE Online and comic books: They go together like macaroni and cheese! Like peanut butter and jelly! Like icing and cake! OK, literally nobody says that, and now you’re probably as hungry as I am. Nevertheless, EVE Online players are getting another burst of comic content from no less than the king: Dark Horse Comics itself. I say “another” because apparently this happened in 2014 too and I’d forgotten about it; that version was a 54-page lore-studded graphic novel. Now it’s happening again in the form of a miniseries called Capsuleer Chronicles.

“Dark Horse is pleased to continue that partnership with EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles new four-issue miniseries from the universe of EVE, launching digitally on December 1, 2021. Creators Melissa Grey, Sam Maggs, Dexter Vines, Kieran McKeown, Sebastian Cheng, and Nate Piekos explore never-before-seen stories from EVE Online featuring explosions, space battles, dying, and being reborn—again and again and again! A new threat has come to their star cluster, an ancient and inhuman civilization demanding New Eden’s empires either submit to conversion or die. Despite their differences in loyalties, these four capsuleers battle tooth and nail to save each other and all of New Eden, hoping to buy just enough time for reinforcements to arrive.”

EVE Online: Capsuleer Chronicles #1 of 4 has officially launched as of today.