Neverwinter’s Of Dragons and Influence milestone is live on all platforms today

As a capstone for 2021, Neverwinter has dropped the third and final slice of its fall battle pass, Echoes of Prophecy, on PC and console as of today. This particular content chunk is called Of Dragons and Influence.

“The final milestone, Of Dragons and Influence, brings the epic conclusion of the Echoes of Prophecy campaign as adventurers will unravel the mystery surrounding the Cult of the Dragon’s return, and uncover the dark acts the Cult has committed thus far. In hopes of stopping a ritual that could bring darkness across Faerûn, valiant adventurers must band together to find the location of the cultists and stop them before it’s too late. With the entire Echoes of Prophecy campaign leading up to the campaign for the next major module for Neverwinter launching next month, players who complete this final adventure for the battle pass will know of the sinister events ahead.”

Do note that the milestone story content and some of the limited-time rewards are free, though some of the rewards do require the paid battle pass.

As for what’s next? Perfect World and Cryptic have been teasing a new module coming in January, though we don’t know what’s in it just yet.

Source: Press release, official site